'Hizbul commander And Two LeT Terrorists Neutralised; Doda District Terror Free': J&K DGP

Doda district in Jammu has become “terrorism free” as the last of the surviving terrorists in the area was neutralized by the security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

“With today’s operation at Khul Chohar Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with Local RR unit in which two LET terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood are neutralized, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police, Director General, Dilbagh Singh.

DGP Singh further said, “Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood of Doda district was involved in a rape case of Doda police and was absconding ever since. He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.”

The encounter erupted after Army’s 19 RR and JK Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) at Khul Chohar village in Anantnag, 55 km from here, following ‘specific inputs’ about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police spokesperson said as the search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired which was retaliated by security forces, triggering an encounter in which the three terrorists were killed. Their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained. One of terrorist neutralized is Masood Ahmad Bhat of Doda, District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and rest two unidentified terrorists are from LeT outfit.

Incriminating material including an AK-47 assault rifle and two pistols were found from the encounter spot. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

“The dead bodies of the killed terrorists have been sent to Handwara of North Kashmir for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including the collection of their DNA. In case any family claims the killed terrorists to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Handwara,” a Police spokesperson added.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Mattan and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Inspector general Police, Kashmir, appreciates JKP and SFs for exercising utmost restraint, thereby ensured a clean operation with no collateral damage.