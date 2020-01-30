Jamia Shooting Incident 'direct Result' Of BJP Leaders' Provocative Comments: CPI

CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday said the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia was a "direct result" of provocative comments made by BJP leaders while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Raja said that it was unfortunate that such an incident happened on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

'Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments'

"Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise the slogan of shoot the traitors," Raja said.

In a shocking incident on Thursday, an armed man identified as Gopal was detained after he brandished a pistol and fired at students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against CAA and NRC. The incident took place when protesters were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest.

"Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi"

According to reports, the man shouted, "Who wants Azadi, I'll give you Azadi" and then fired on the protesters. The student, identified as Shahdab, was sustained an injury on his left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. "We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

READ | Delhi Police issues first reaction as gun-toting man opens fire at Jamia; injures one

Protests against the CAA, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared up since last December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

READ | Mehbooba Mufti says Jamia shooting completes 'transition from democracy to mobocracy'

BJP "stars" get campaign bans

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma have been banned from campaigning for Delhi elections for 72 and 96 hours, respectively, after making hate speeches, the Election Commission said on Thursday. Both will also remain off their party's "star campaigner" list, the poll body added, reiterating instructions issued to the BJP on Wednesday evening.

READ | Guns In Jamia: Here's what we know, as man opens fire amid protest; injures one

READ | Yogendra Yadav accuses Delhi Police of 'openly inviting violence' at Jamia Millia

(with PTI inputs)