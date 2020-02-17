Legs Broken, Jamia Student Seeks 2 Cr Compensation; HC Issues Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt

In a breaking update, the Delhi High court on Monday has issued a notice to Centre and Delhi government over a petition filed by a Jamia student on December 15 violence in the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia. A student named Shayyan Mujeeb whose both legs were fractured after police brutality in Jamia's campus on December 15 last year, has filed a petition in the top court seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore for his injuries. He said he was sitting in the library, was severely injured and had spent Rs 2.5 Lakhs as his both legs were fractured.

Congress' Priyanka Vadra slams Centre over Jamia's Dec 15 CCTV footage

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a CCTV footage of Delhi police and paramilitary forces hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The CCTV footage is reportedly from the first-floor reading hall in the university and shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting the students. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

Another video shows panic-stricken students assembled in the library when few men who had tied a handkerchief around their face enters the library and help the students to barricade the entrance of the library. The video also shows one of the students carrying stones in his hand. Jamia university has distanced itself from the videos. Another video surfaced on Monday, reportedly from inside the reading hall, shows police and forces brutally hitting the students with sticks and smashing the CCTV.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal responds to Jamia's CCTV footage from Dec 15

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus.

Sibal slams Centre and Delhi police over CCTV footages of police action from Jamia library