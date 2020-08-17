Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Attack Forces, 3 Jawans Martyred; One Terrorist Killed

In another deadly terror attack on security forces, terrorists on Monday targeted the joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. The attack was carried out by three terrorists at around 9:30 am

However soon after the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces launched a massive search operation in the nearby areas to nab the attackers and within four hours of the attack, contact was established and one terrorist was shot dead by the security.

#Encounter has started at #Kreeri area of #Baramulla. So far, 01 attacker killed. Police and security forces are on the job. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/8xlL6UxZXN — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 17, 2020

Senior officials told Republic Media Network that the joint Naka party was attacked when terrorist fired upon the forces from the nearby orchards.

"It was a Naka point in view of ongoing coronavirus, two CRPF jawans and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police got killed. The terrorists came from dense orchids nearby and fired upon jawans deployed in the Naka," IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of Police and CRPF near Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Two CRPF and one JKP #personnel sustained critical gunshot injuries who later on succumbed at hospital and attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search ops on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 17, 2020

Sarpanches moved to safer places

The IG further said, in view of the threat to Panches and Sarpanches, they have been moved to a safer location till arrangements are made at district headquarters. He also refuted reports of Panches and Sarpanches being house arrested by the Police.

He said an operation was launched in Sopore on Sunday in which terrorist fired upon the security forces during the Cordon And Search Operation but managed to escape. IG Kashmir admitted that terrorists have changed their strategy and are now targeting the Nakkas, established by joint security forces, by taking cover of civilians. He added that forces will come with encounter strategy to this.

"It was the second attack in the last 4 days and interests were involved in this attack as per eyewitnesses. The area has a movement of Lashkar terrorists and it seems they are behind this attack," IG Kashmir added.

(Image credits: PTI)