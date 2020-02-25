Jamia Panel Submits Memorandum, Seeks BJP's Kapil Mishra's Arrest For 'inciting Violence'

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Monday, 24 Februar has demanded immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in Northeast Delhi. The Committee has given a memorandum to the Delhi police regarding the matter.

Earlier on Monday, a complaint has been filed against Mishra for inflammatory social posts and incendiary speeches on Sunday at Maujpur.

About the complaint

The complaint was filed by six advocates of the Karkardooma court against Kapil Mishra after Mishra and his supporters had assembled at Maujpur at 3 PM on Sunday and raised slogans against one particular community (Muslims). Moreover, after Mishra's speech stating as the Parliament has passed CAA, it will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads, the complaint alleges that stone-pelting began at Maujpur in which several were injured. Referring to Mishra's three-day ultimatum to Delhi police, the complainants have asked the Delhi police to book Mishtra under sections 147,148, 149, 153A, 153B, 120B of Damage of Public Property (DPP) Act.

Kapil Mishra's threats

On Sunday, a clash began in Maujpur between CAA and anti CAA protestors in which several were injured. Maujpur is about 1.7 km away from Jaffrabad where protestors gathered on Saturday night and said that they would not move till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. Using tear gas and lathis, Delhi Police got the situation under control and is investigating the incident.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur and in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

