JNU Violence: Shiv Sena Slams Centre, Says 'Nobody Has Ever Done Such Poor Politics'

Shiv Sena in its Saamana editorial on Monday, January 6, slammed the Centre over the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The party stated that "Nobody has ever done such poor politics." The party further urged for immediate action against the goons who attacked the students of JNU.

The editorial read, "The dispute between BJP’s ABVP and JNU students seems to be growing. A team of covered faced attackers have incited violence in JNU, they entered the college, attacked the students and teachers in the hostel. There is a need to take a serious note of the issue and need to expose such faces. Further, targeting Home Minister Amit Shah, the party said, "Amit Shah is in Delhi busy with his campaign and distributing the leaflets for the promotion of CAA. But has he ever faced what the JNU students are going through?"

Shiv Sena slams BJP over CAA

Speaking about the nationwide unrest over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shiv Sena said, "BJP is saying that the students who are opposing the CAA are traitors. But, in reality, they are the ones who are traitors." They added, "Amit Shah alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi misled people and provoked violence over the CAA. If they have made these allegations on the basis of evidence, they should take action against them."

Read: Hold investigation, arrest those responsible for JNU violence: Union Minister Athawale

The party further added, "But, the BJP does not have any evidence. So basically, when Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for inciting violence over CAA, they are accepting in a way that the Congress leaders have the power to get the support against the government."

Read: BJP MLA Ram Kadam attacks Shiv Sena, says ‘all the CM is left to do is, sign documents’

Uddhav Thackeray's '26/11 comparison'

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday made a controversial comparison while condemning the attack on JNU. Addressing the media, Uddhav Thackeray compared the incident with the "26/11 terror attacks" in Mumbai and said students were feeling "unsafe". Thackeray also called the masked attackers at JNU "cowards" and said their identity should be revealed.

Read: AIMIM backs Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'JNU violence like 26/11 attack' remark

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

Read: What is the JNU truth? As videos help piece together what transpired, here's Arnab's view