AIMIM Backs Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'JNU Violence Like 26/11 Attack' Remark

In rare support of Shiv Sena, AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan, on Monday, said to Republic TV there was nothing wrong in what Uddhav Thackeray said. Slamming the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the 'masked mob' attack, he said that the situation was no less than a terror attack. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the violence stating that the police have created fear on campus.

AIMIM backs Sena on JNU violence

"There is nothing wrong with what he said. The situation that happened in JNU is not less than terrorist attack. Modi and Amit Shah are held responsible," said Pathan.

Uddhav Thackeray's '26/11 comparison'

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray made a controversial comparison while condemning the attack. Addressing the media, Uddhav Thackeray compared the incident with the "26/11 terror attacks" in Mumbai and said students were feeling "unsafe". Thackeray also called the masked attackers at JNU "cowards" and said their identity should be revealed.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country." While the BJP has slammed the comment, his ally NCP has backed it - saying the situation was grave.

Owaisi condemns attack

The AIMIM chief condemned the violence inside the JNU and said, "The police created fear on the campus and injured so many students. There was a video that showed that the police gave safe passage to the masked men. When protesters came and protested, the same slogans of hatred were raised against the protesters."

Delhi police Crime branch probing violence

A day after the violence ensued in Delhi's JNU campus, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM and conducted a flag march, taking the situation under control. Delhi police have constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh.

