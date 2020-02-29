Delhi Riots: JNUSU Unmoved After VC's Threat; "Shall Provide Shelter Like It Did In 1984"

Even after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) has threatened to take disciplinary action against students if they give shelter to the victims of Delhi riots, JNU Students Union has said that the campus shall remain open. Citing that the campus had provided shelter to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, JNUSU added that it has always been a shelter to those oppressed by the state.

JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open for shelter today.



It shall always remain open for sheltering the victims of state oppression. #DelhiGenocide2020 — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) February 29, 2020

Delhi violence: JNUSU offers 'shelter in campus'; VC denies, threatens disciplinary action

JNU administration opposes

Earlier, the JNU administration pointed out that JNUSU had no legal right to announce the campus as a 'shelter'. Stating that the students must avoid such activity, the administration stated that strict disciplinary action will be taken on the students doing the same. The administration also asked the students to keep JNU restricted to space for 'study and research, highlighting that the JNU residents felt threatened by it.

Backing the administration JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said, "We all want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi. We should all live together peacefully. However, as administration, we need to make sure that the safety and security of the JNU campus community are not disturbed. That is the reason why the JNU administration has advised some students, who gave the call "JNU for open shelter, to refrain from such activities".

Shelter for riot victims

The JNUSU had on Saturday made a call to volunteers for their body's rescue teams working all over Delhi. They had also claimed that their campus and the JNUSU office which too was located in the JNU campus was open to all who needed shelter.

We urge you to volunteer for the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi.

JNUSU Office is open for everyone who needs shelter.

Contact us. pic.twitter.com/UTHjh6s5lu — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) February 26, 2020

Delhi violence

The Delhi violence has killed 43 as of date. The violence took place amid the United States President Donald Trump's maiden India visit. The violence started on Sunday evening as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, which is 1.3 km from Jaffrabad metro station. As per reports, both the groups resorted to stone-pelting. Videos and reports from the ground show groups hurling stones at each other, despite the presence of Delhi Police. The situation on Sunday, February 23 deteriorated even as Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and later lathi-charged. Subsequently, clashes broke out in Babarpur, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, and Chand Bagh. The situation worsened on Monday and Tuesday. Vehicles, shops were gutted, people were beaten and homes were burnt. Clashes also took place in Karawal Nagar, Sherpur Chowk, Kardampuri and Gokulpuri. Buses, vehicles, petrol pump were set afire and houses were vandalised. Reporters from the location said that the protest had taken a communal turn, with mob attacking even cops.

