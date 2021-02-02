Journalist Arrested From Singhu Border Granted Bail; Court Observes 'jail Is An Exception'

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia who was arrested from the Singhu border on a bail bond of Rs.25,000 with a surety in the like amount. Poonia was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 30 for allegedly entering into a scuffle with a constable and attempting to move the barricades at the Singhu border. He was charged under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), read with Section 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Earlier, Poonia had been sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days. While granting bail, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba laid down several conditions to be followed by the freelance journalist. For instance, Poonia has been directed to appear in the court regularly, not leave India without the court's prior permission, not indulge into similar offence or any other offence, not tamper evidence, intimate the court in case of change in residential address, join the probe as required by the investigative agency and provide his mobile number to the concerned investigative agency.

'Jail is an exception'

During the hearing, Poonia's counsel argued that his client was carrying out his duty at the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws. Maintaining that the freelance journalist was not released just because he was not carrying any press ID card, his counsel stressed that the former is a regular contributor to a reputed magazine. However, his bail application was opposed on the ground that the allegations are "grave" in nature and that Poonia might instigate the protesters and create nuisance at the protest site with a group of different people.

However, the court took cognizance of the fact that the FIR was registered at 1.21 am on January 31 while the alleged scuffle took place at around 6.30 pm on January 30. Admitting Poonia's bail plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba wrote in the verdict, "Moreover, the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. Hence, there is no possibility that accused/ applicant can able to influence any of the police officials. Admittedly, the accused is a freelancer journalist. Moreso, no recovery is to be effected from the accused person and keeping the accused further in Judicial Custody would not serve any cogent purpose. It is well settled legal principle of law that “bail is a rule and jail is an exception”.

