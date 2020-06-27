Tuticorin Custodial Death: Enraged Parineeti Chopra Asks 'how Can Police Be Danger?'

Celebs from Bollywood fraternity have expressed shock and disgust over the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix, who was picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules. Parineeti Chopra shared a post on social media and fumed at the police for their 'inhuman act'. Parineeti demanded justice for the father-son duo on her Twitter and wrote that every cop involved in their death will have to pay for what they have done.

Parineeti Chopra's call for justice

The Namaste England actress who was terrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix also mentioned that nobody can ever imagine the amount of pain the two must have gone by when they were tortured behind the bars. At last, she concluded the post and wrote that people seek help from the police when they are in danger, and in this case, the police themselves became a danger for the two.

We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2020



Apart from Parineeti, her sister Priyanka Chopra also mourned the demise of Jeyaraj and Fenix on her Twitter handle and expressed her anger on the same. The actress wrote that she is completely stunned to hear such an act of police brutality. While voicing her support to the family of the deceased, the Aitraaz actress wrote that the guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. She sent her prayers to the family and mentioned that no one can imagine the amount of pain the family would be going through.

After an alleged custodial death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin caused an uproar in media, Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has now announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to their family. The father and his son were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on June 19.



P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police and as per some reports, were also sexually assaulted in police custody.

(Image credit: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)



