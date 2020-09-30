Kangana Ranaut claims, 'BMC threatening to break neighbours' houses if they support me'

The Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena battle that started on Twitter has now reached the court amid high drama. After the demolition of the former’s property in Bandra by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the proceedings over it underway in the Bombay High Court, the actor made another big allegation. Kangana claimed that the BMC had threatened to demolish the homes of her neighbours, seemingly hinting about her other property in Khar, if they support her.

Kangana Ranaut alleges BMC notices to neighbours

Taking to Twitter, Kangana claimed that the BMC threatened her neighbours to socially isolate her, and warned them of demolition of their houses if they supported her. The 'Gangster' star claimed that now the BMC had served notices to them. She urged the BMC to ‘spare their houses’ as they had not said anything against the government.

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

As per sources, it was earlier reported that the BMC had sought to demolish her residence in Khar as well, and had even approached a civil court on September 9, the day it demolished a portion of Kangana’s office in Bandra citing ‘illegal alterations.’

The actor then approached the High Court, which had stayed the demolition, seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for the damage, while the BMC stuck to their guns about the ‘illegality’ in the affidavit.

The Bombay HC recently admonished Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his use of a cuss word against Kangana.

"Even we don't agree with a word of what the petitioner (Ranaut) has said. But is this the way to address?" the court said. "We are also Maharashtrians. We are all proud Maharashtrians. But we don't go and break someone's house. Is this the way to react? Don't you have any grace?" asked a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla.

The court also sensed ‘something fishy’ going on in the matter of demolitions during the hearing. The hearing in the case has been adjourned to October 5.

