Karan Johar's Drug Denial Cuts No Mustard With Sirsa; He Says 'forged Defence Won't Work'

As Karan Johar broke his silence with a statement over names linked to his production house coming under the Narcotics Control Bureau scanner, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took on the filmmaker once again. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader, who had complained against the former over a 2019 video, reminded him that it was not the ‘star struck’ Mumbai Police that was investigating this case. He stated that Johar’s ‘forged defence’ was not going to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Manjinder Sirsa takes dig at Karan Johar

Manjinder Singh Sirsa responded to Karan Johar’s statement about ‘false allegations, and asked him to be ‘ready to face the music.’

The politician has been unequivocal about the filmmaker for the past few days after his complainant over the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s party video was taken up by the NCB. He even tweeted that ‘as per sources’ Karan Johar was also set to be summoned.

सूत्रों के हवाले से ख़बर मिली है कि जल्द ही NCB करेगी @karanjohar को भी summon



करण जौहर से होगी 2019 वाली ड्रग पार्टी वीडियो के बारे में पूछताछ — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 25, 2020

It was after this news emerged that Karan Johar put out his clarification on Twitter. He spoke about the ‘misleading reporting’, ‘slanderous and malicious statements’ and asserted that he had never done drugs or promoted the use of any such substance. He sought ‘restraint’ from the media as he clarified that two people who came under the NCB radar on Friday, Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra, were only briefly associated with the banner in the past.

On Friday, Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer and director, was taken into custody as raids at his Versova residence led to seizure of marijuana and weed. Anubhav Chopra was questioned on Friday, and is likely to be grilled on Saturday as well.

Sirsa, who had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police over the 2019 party video alleging consumption of drugs, but that did not make any headway. He recently said that Karan Johar will now ‘Koffee with NCB’, referring to the latter’s chat show, after the agency took up his complaint. One of the stars to be seen in the video is Deepika Padukone, who will be questioned by NCB on Saturday over her alleged chats seeking drugs.

