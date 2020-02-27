Nithyananda Case: Disciples' Mother Hits Back After They Lodge Complaint Against Father

In a recent development on absconding rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda, the mother of the abducted girls have issued a video statement. The mother of the girls questioned her own daughters over the cases filed against their father. She also said that the girls have disrespected their father and must stop supporting Nithyananda.

In the video issued, the mother said, "Nandita, Lopamudra! You are speaking too much... Whether you come back or not, I will file a case against you first if you speak about my husband. I am being patient because you are my children. And if you are not honest to your parents to whom can you be honest?" "It's enough, come out of there first. What is this nonsense with filing cases and calling him "Janardhan" without respect in your videos? My husband is a truthful person and a real man and that's the reason why he is fighting this all alone. He is not like your Nithyananda hiding behind women and running away. I am being patient but if you continue to speak badly about my family I will file defamation cases against anyone who does that, including you two," she added.

'I have lost my daughters'

Further, questioning her daughters over the case filed on their father by Nithyanand she said, "Will you do whatever they say and will you support them even after a case against your father? If you are doing it because your life is under threat, then as a daughter you could die instead of doing this. Be there don't come back! How dare you call your father by name so disrespectfully? Is that an ashram and are you, sanyasis? What sort of sanyasis are you? If you think your curses will come true then I am saying with my burning stomach that carried you... A sin against women is of the worst sort. I have lost my daughters and I am saying this with the anger from my deep loss."

"What rights do you have to speak about my husband? Did you think we will run away if you file fake cases against my husband? He is standing and fighting only because he has the truth on his side. Even beyond your fake cases and torture, he is a single man standing against you. The world knows he is truthful and you are not! I dare you and Ranjitha to come out in the open and come to the court. If you are so truthful come and face it!" she added.

'Nithyananda is lying'

Attacking the self-styled godman Nithyananda she said, "We are coming to the court by begging and borrowed money from everyone around us. It is because we are saying the truth that we dare to come. You are lying and that's why you are running and hiding. I bring up my daughters and give them to you trusting you and you sit behind them and threaten them to use them against us! Are you not ashamed? I am saying with the same mouth that respectfully called you "Swami"."

"The people you have swindled and robbed, the women you have murdered, the murders that you have committed recently, all their curse are combining with mine now. I swear to God and the Universe, you will be completely uprooted and destroyed. Wherever you go in the world I will rescue my daughters. I am saying with God as my witness. I will get my daughters back, and you will be uprooted!" she stated.

Daughters blame parents

The father and former disciple of Nithyananda, Janardan Ramkrishna Sharma claimed that his children were verbally and physically abused and received death threats at the ashram if they tried to contact their parents. The parents sought the children’s custody by moving a habeas corpus plea in the Gujarat High Court, following which the court issued a notice to the police and the ashram.

However, their two elder children, Ma Nithyananditha (Nanditha) and Ma Nithya Tattvapriya Ananda (Lopamudra) had uploaded a number of videos on social media, claiming that she and her siblings were being harassed by their parents and that they had no desire to leave the Ahmedabad ashram and return to their parents’ home in Bengaluru. Police have registered a missing person case for Nanditha. In a video, the eldest daughter Ma Nithya Tattvapriya Ananda said that her father had started blackmailing the organisation after it became allegedly known that he had been embezzling funds from it.

Further in December, the two sisters missing from the ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda in Ahmedabad, told Gujarat High Court that they are ready to appear before it via video conference from the Indian High Commission in either West Indies or the USA, even as the court insisted on their appearing in person.

Through their lawyer, the two daughters of Janardhana Sharma, who filed a habeas corpus after finding them missing from the ashram here, said they cannot appear in person as there is a threat to their lives from their father. The division bench of Justices SR Brahmbhatt and AP Thaker, however, insisted on their appearing in person in the court and assured them full protection.

