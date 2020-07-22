'Let religious hatred end': Rajinikanth lauds TN govt for removal of video hurting Tamils

Rajinikanth expressed his displeasure at an offensive interpretation of a Tamil hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham, in glory of Lord Muruga and praised the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government for action against the creators of the video. The actor wrote that the video had ‘hurt crores of Tamils’. The actor-politician asserted that it was time for ‘religious hatred’ to end as he welcomed the removal of the video.

READ: Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's Humble Abode In Pictures; See Here

As per a report on PTI, Rajinikanth wrote, “The denigration of Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a Tamil hymn sung in praise of the Lord, had hurt "crores of Tamils. My wholehearted appreciation to the Tamil Nadu government for the quick action taken against those who had very badly denigrated Kanda Sashti Kavacham."

Calling the vulgar interpretation of the hymn as a 'lowly act', the Sivaji: The Boss star added, "Atleast now, let religious hatred and God-baiting end. It has to". He also wrote 'Kandanukku Arogara' to praise Lord Muruga, while adding that ‘all religions were one.’

Here’s the tweet

READ:Rajinikanth Takes Lamborghini For A Spin; Pic With Daughter Soundarya & Family Goes Viral

The song had been released by the YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam' (Black Group). The Bharatiya Janata Party and other outfits had expressed their anger over the video, and even filed police complaints while netizens registered their disapproval on social media.

The protest led to four persons, including the anchor Surendran alias 'Nathigan' (atheist) being arrested and the video being pulled down from YouTube. The hymn, penned by Bala Devaraya Swami at the Chennimalai Sri Subramania Swamy temple near Erode in western Tamil Nadu is considered sacred and recited by Tamils to seek divine protection from Lord Muruga,

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran had also promised action against the channel

(With PTI inputs)

READ:Rajinikanth Spotted Driving A Luxurious Car, Fans Trend #LionInLamborghini On Twitter

READ:Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates 6 Million Followers On Twitter; Surpasses Rajinikanth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.