J&K: Recovery Rate Of COVID-19 Patients Gradually Falls Amid Spike In Cases

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has gradually fallen in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks. The recovery rate that was around 50 per cent mid-May has now slipped to 42.96 (as far as last night figures are concerned) in the Union Territory.

On May 23, active cases were some 774 when the same number of people recovered too. This indicates 50 per cent was the recovery rate in the newly created UT. On June 7, Jammu and Kashmir saw a record single-day jump of 620 coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the deadly infection toll to 4087. Out of 4087 positive cases, 1216 have recovered which signifies that 42.96 per cent of the cases had recovered too.

Of the total 4,087 cases in J&K, 3198 are from the Valley when from winter capital the number of cases has gone to 889

Meanwhile, the mortality rate has touched 1.44 per cent after the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 41 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suspected cases enlisted for investigation

Dr Numan of SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, while taking to Republic TV said, “We have a surge from last few days in positive cases because this figure also includes travellers who have entered valley after flight services were restored. Then aggressive testing is another reason that the numbers are increasing every day,”.

As per the officials, some 2,11,513 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for investigation included 41,848 persons in-home quarantine including facilities run by the government. Meanwhile, some 52 cases are in hospital Quarantine, 2830 in hospital isolation and 55,994 cases are under home surveillance. Besides, 1,10,748 cases have also completed their surveillance period.

Pertinently, an order has been issued by Chief Secretary of UT here, that reads that 8 districts from the Kashmir Valley are in the Red Zone while as 9 districts (2 from Kashmir and 7 from Jammu) district falls in Orange zone.

