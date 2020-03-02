Kejriwal Govt Offers Rs 1 Crore Ex-gratia To IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Family; Job For Kin

Lauding slain Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's bravery, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs. 1 crore to be awarded to his family in honorarium of his service. Moreover, the Kejriwal government has also assured that one on Sharma's kin will be given a job. Delhi violence has claimed 45 lives as of date.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory on Thursday, while he has denied his involvement claiming that he and his family were himself stranded inside his office building and called Delhi police for help.

autopsy results of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma accessed by sources on Thursday reveal that Sharma was stabbed more than four hundred times. Forensic experts have stated that stab wounds have been found all over Sharma's body, ripping his intestines apart and was tabbed continuously for allegedly two-four hours, as per sources. Sources further report that Sharma may have been killed by six people in total, as per autopsy reports.

On Friday, Delhi police named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. Taking immediate cognizance, AAP suspended Hussain from the party pending the investigation into Delhi riots, but AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claimed Hussain was being framed by a BJP conspiracy. Hussain who has given interview to the media several times is yet to be arrested.