Kerala Gold Scam: Swapna Suresh Reveals That 'Car Palace' Paid Rs 51 Lakh As Commission

In her statement given to the Enforcement Directorate, Swapna Suresh has exposed big corruption, manipulation of donations taken from UAE Consulate and a possible case of money laundering.

"The renovation contract for rebuilding homes damaged during the floods in Kerala was handed over to a car accessory shop Car Palace", revealed Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling scam to the probe team, sources said. She also stated that $70,000 (Rs 51 lakh approx) was received as commission from Car Palace. The UAE consulate had handed over $1,60,000 (1.2 crore approx) for the rebuilding of partially damaged 150 homes debilitated by floods in Kerala.

The fund transfer, as per Swapna, was made to UAFX solutions in Thiruvananthapuram. For this, $35,000 (Rs 25.8 lakhs approx) was also provided as commission to Swapna for securing the international credit-debit service contract with the consulate.

An investigation by Republic TV had also found that Abdul Latheef had interacted with Swapna Suresh over the phone more than 6 times.

"My companies had no role in it"

Republic TV spoke to the owner of 'UAFX Solutions and Car palace', Abdul Latheef. When confronted with the facts, Abdul Latheef denied any knowledge. "I have not done any work related to flood nor have I given any commission to Swapna Suresh," he told. He also denied that any companies linked with him had won the contract for rebuilding homes. "I have not taken any work. I came to know some other company has secured it. My companies had no role in it."

When confronted with the records of the calls made, Latheef said he had made calls to Swapna about two years ago. When Republic mentioned several calls made in June, Latheef went silent and eventually hung up.

Republic TV tried calling him repeatedly but calls went were not answered. Contrary to the claims by Abdul Latheef, Swapna and he have made six calls between June 1 and June 23 as per the CDR records which were accessed by Republic TV. The longest call duration was 216 seconds (3.5 minutes) and the shortest call was 13 seconds on June 22. Four times Latheef had called into Swapna's phone and Swapna had made two calls to him.

