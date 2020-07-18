Kerala Gold Scandal: NIA Takes Swapna, Sandeep To TVM Locations For Evidence Collection

A team of the National Investigation Agency took key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case — Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair — to their residences in Thiruvanathapuram for evidence collection. The team split up into two groups and took the accused in separate vehicles to different places, including their residences.

Kerala: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are taking Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to their residences in Thiruvananthapuram, for evidence collection in connection with the gold smuggling case. pic.twitter.com/wWnUk4cuyD — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

The NIA took Sandeep Nair to his house in Aruvikkara on the outskirts of the city and also to the flat near Secretariat where, according to the probe team, the three of the prime accused met and hatched the plan. The investigation had found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office. Sandeep was also taken to Vellayambalam and Maruthankuzhy as part of the evidence collection.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh was also taken to the flat near the Secretariat, after which she was taken by the NIA team to her apartment in Ambalamukku where she used to reside with her family.

Meanwhile, the NIA has also request Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against Faisal Fareed, another accused in the high-profile case. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Fareed by a special NIA court in Kochi.

READ | Kerala Gold Scandal: Customs Department Checks Call Records Of Gunman

READ | Kerala Gold Scandal: Custom Officials Raid UAE Attache's Driver's House In TVM

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Prime Accused Sarith Remanded To NIA Custody For 7 Days

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry To Probe Role Of CM Vijayan