Kerala Gold Smuggling: BJP Suggests Links To Financing Network Of Terrorist Organisations

Alleging that the Kerala gold smuggling case is related to the "financing network" of terrorist organisations, as well as the security of the country, BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in the case of smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that Kerala CM and his office are also under the scanner, adding that a fair investigation should be done.

"Gold smuggling was done in an organised way. This is not only a gold smuggling case but it is related to India's security. It is also related to the financial network of terrorist organisations. Kerala CM and his office are also under the scanner. The fair investigation should be done in a transparent way. There should be no political interference in the probe," Rao told ANI.

BJP Launches 18-day Long 'satyagraha'

Demanding resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Saturday launched a 18-day long 'satyagraha'. While inaugurating the hunger strike via video conference, BJP MLA Bhupender Yadav said that the CM is the 'architect of SNC-Lavalin scam'. Further, Yadav said NIA in the FIR filed has pointed out that the money from gold smuggling was used to fund terror.

"His principal secretary M Sivasankar was also questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Pinarayi Vijayan is answerable for the gold smuggling case and he should resign," Yadav added.

