Kerala Gold Smuggling Probe: UAE Attache Flees India After Swapna Suresh Confirms Contact

In a major development in Kerala gold smuggling case, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili - acting in-charge of UAE consulate in India has reportedly fled from the country on Thursday. Rashid was named by key accused Swapna Suresh for directing her to contact the Customs department about the delay in consignment. Suresh has reportedly mentioned in her bail petition that she had contacted the Asst Commissioner of Customs with regard to the release of the diplomatic baggage on the behest of Rashid.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Customs department had arrested two more persons - Muhammad Anwar TM (a resident from Manjeri town in Kerala) and Saidalavi E (a resident from Vengara town in Kerala) in connection with the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in charge of the probe now, has confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh - a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office and her co-accused Sandeep Nair. Both have been remanded to NIA custody till July 21. Moreover, various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case.

Police's report on the case

The Kerala police has submitted a 2-page report highlighting that over 100 kgs of gold have been smuggled in and out of India along with Rs 1000 crore of hawala transactions in the past one year with Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of smuggling'. Moreover, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM - M Sivasankar who was allegedly in contact with Suresh and several other accused in the case, was grilled by Customs about Suresh's dubious educational qualifications, her role in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd ( KSITIL) - which was headed by Sivasankar. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation over Sivasankar's involvement.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

