Kerala Gold Smuggling: Rameez Key To Probe; Customs Dig Role Of Ex-principal Secy To CMO

In yet another development in the Kerala gold smuggling racket, the arrest of businessman KT Rameez hailing from Malappuram could shed light on the large network, whose long arms also reached to Chief Minister's Office through accused Swapna Suresh.

According to sources, Sandeep Nair from Thiruvananthapuram, who was arrested with Swapna by NIA, along with Rameez was active from the planning stage to its execution and they smuggled gold in a similar manner earlier as well. Rameez facilitated the selling of gold in the market once the smuggled gold arrived in Kerala.

An official stated that principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar assumes significance, adding that other accused Sarith and Sandeep were able to establish contact with the senior IAS officer

"The role of former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar assumes significance in this backdrop. Through Swapna, other accused Sarith and Sandeep were able to establish contact with the senior IAS officer. Mobile call records too substantiate it. Though the officer maintains that it's in his official capacity, but only a thorough probe could reveal whether he was aware of their plan or was he being used by the racket of which he was unaware of. Also, the three accused -- Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep met in a service apartment which was booked with the help of Sivasankar," said an official.

READ: Kerala Gold Smuggling racket: Two more arrested after NIA access connecting documents

NIA arrests two more in smuggling probe

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Customs department had arrested two more persons - Muhammad Anwar TM (a resident from Manjeri town in Kerala) and Saidalavi E (a resident from Vengara town in Kerala) in connection with the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in charge of the probe now, has confiscated a bag containing documents of dubious financial dealings while arresting Suresh - a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office and her co-accused Sandeep Nair. Both have been remanded to NIA custody till July 21. Moreover, various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case.

READ: Kerala gold smuggling probe: UAE attache flees India after Swapna Suresh confirms contact

Police's report on the case

The Kerala police has submitted a 2-page report highlighting that over 100 kgs of gold have been smuggled in and out of India along with Rs 1000 crore of hawala transactions in the past one year with Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of smuggling'. Moreover, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM - M Sivasankar who was allegedly in contact with Suresh and several other accused in the case, was grilled by Customs about Suresh's dubious educational qualifications, her role in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd ( KSITIL) - which was headed by Sivasankar. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation over Sivasankar's involvement.

READ: Kerala gold smuggling: Chief Secy to probe link between accused & CMO, CM assures action

READ: Kerala Gold Smuggling racket: Two more arrested after NIA access connecting documents

(With Inputs from ANI)