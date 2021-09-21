Kerala HC Seeks 'stringent Laws' & Swift Probe Over Attacks On Healthcare Staff

The Kerala HC, in a stark remark over the attack on doctors and healthcare workers in the state, said the attempts to intimidate medical practitioners cannot be tolerated. Kerala's highest judicial body directed state police to conclude all the investigations pertaining to attacks and to 'react swiftly'.

Kerala HC directs police to conclude probe on attacks on doctors 'swiftly'

The Kerala HC impleaded the state police to issue directives to the District Police Chiefs to take prompt action against attacks on health workers and to ensure that all SHOs do not act in delay when complaints of this nature are received from hospitals and health institutes. The court has sought a report by the next hearing.

A Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association. The observation was made in the association petition related to the COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals which were fixed by the Kerala government.

The government pleader appearing on behalf of the State, S Kannan, laid out statistics of the history of attacks against doctors in Kerala since 2012. He stated 278 cases of attacks against health workers were registered in the state since 2012 and in these cases, 441 were arrested and 95 are absconding on papers. The pleader elucidated that 232 of the 278 cases of attacks have been resolved and concluded by Kerala Police.

Kerala HC recommends publicity of laws against attacks on doctors

In view of the statistics, Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath noted that the government must officiate sensitisation programmes for the public. In a bid to make people aware of stringent laws that will be slapped on those who attack health workers, the court told the state to publicise the cause. It suggested the wide publicity at hospital premises as well as through distinct media portals. Further, the court asked authorities to step up the surveillance in hospitals, especially the casualty, emergency and outpatient wards.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Indian Medical Association blamed the incompetence of law enforcement as the cause of laxity in the probe. Multiple doctor bodies and associations were agitated after Kerala witnessed a surge in attacks on health workers. Incidents of humiliating and attacking doctors in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Allepey and Kannur districts have hit the bulletin in recent months.