Kirit Somaiya At Hearing On Arnab Goswami At Alibag Sessions Court; Was At Taloja Y'day

Voicing support for Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who was moved to the Taloja jail after four days of judicial custody post his shocking illegal on Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has travelled from Mumbai’s Mulund to the Alibaug sessions court for the hearing on police custody on Monday. This is before the Bombay High Court pronounces its verdict on his plea against illegal arrest and for bail.

In a tweet, Somaiya informed that he is on his way to attend Arnab Goswami’s hearing and hoped that the journalist will be granted bail at the earliest. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari assured me yesterday that Arnab will not be harmed. I have left for the Alibaug session court. The arrest was illegal. He should be granted bail," he said.

After Arnab spent his fourth night in judicial custody in Alibag, on Sunday morning, he was suddenly moved from the quarantine centre to Taloja jail in a police van with black screens on its windows, making shocking revelations on his situation and issuing a heartwrenching appeal.

I have started from Mulund Mumbai to Alibaug to attend #ArnabGoswami hearing at Sessions Court. Hope #Arnab to get Bail. @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 9, 2020

The BJP leader had called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday, requesting him to ensure Arnab Goswami's safety, after the latter was moved to Taloja Jail. Somaiya said he was assured by the Governor and also spoke with the state's Home Secretary to ensure that proper care and medical treatment is given to the journalist.

Kirit Somaya visits Taloja Jail

The BJP leader had earlier visited the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai and met with the jailer. In a video message posted on Twitter, Somaiya informed that he insisted upon the jailer to ensure that proper treatment is meted out to Arnab Goswami after he was brought in suddenly on Sunday morning.

I met Jailer Kurlekar at Taloja Jail, insisted proper care and protection of #ArnabGoswami . Jailer assured me, No Harrasment will take place in Jail. Required Medical treatment will also be provided @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/P2RIpngwPa — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 8, 2020

'My life is under threat': Arnab

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief made shocking revelations as he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday four days into judicial custody. Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van, before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

"My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can't speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat": ARNAB GOSWAMI #LIVE https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/45DZ9KNaUm — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Shocking assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami

After a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Alibaug Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed in 2019 but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

