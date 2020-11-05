Kirit Somaiya Pans Uddhav Govt's Illegal Arrest Of Arnab Goswami; Highlights Court Events

Reacting to the latest developments in Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami illegal arrest and physical assault by the Mumbai Police, BJP National Executive Member Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said that he is sure that Arnab Goswami will get justice from the judiciary. This statement by Somaiya came after Alibag court on November 4 denied custody to the police and sent Arnab to judicial custody.

Alibaug Court Rejected Thackeray Sarkar's demand for Police Custody of #ArnabGoswami ... sent him for Magistrate/Judicial custody. Tomorrow hearing at Mumbai Highcourt. I am sure Arnab will get justice @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 4, 2020

Kirit Somaiya stands in support of Arnab Goswami

Yesterday V met SP Raigadh at Alibaug. It became clear that Police Reopen Case on 15 Oct



without Court Permission,



Without any new important informations/proof,



without asking any clarification from #ArnabGoswami



Thackeray Sarkar Illegally arrested him



@BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 5, 2020

Shocked by Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Mumbai police's brazen assault and arrest of Arnab, the BJP leader strongly condemned Maharashtra CM for the illegal arrest of Arnab Goswami as they did not have any court permission for reopening the specific case which had been closed in 2018, which the court also observed. Somaiya also said that the arrest of Arnab Goswami remains him of the 1975 national emergency.

Alibag Court denies police custody for Arnab Goswami

Denying the police custody, the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded Arnab to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab has also been asked to keep his bail papers ready. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CMJ observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The plea before the MHRC has been called with an urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday. A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India, whereas BJP MLA Ram Kadam is to meet the Maharashtra Governor at 10:30 AM on Thursday.

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | I am glad that the rule of law is upheld today, hopefully, we will get Arnab out at the earliest: Abad Ponda, Arnab Goswami's lawyer



Watch - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/qa1GvJvmtH — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Shocking assault by cops

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station. The cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone, with dozens of armed personnel at the premises.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

