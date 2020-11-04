Ram Kadam Writes To Maha CM, Demands Suspension Of Cops Who Assaulted Arnab Goswami

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding the suspension of 9 police personnel who assaulted Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Kadam opined that the way in which the police personnel barged into Arnab's house and assaulted him is condemnable. While stressing that he has a lot of regard for the Maharashtra police, he lamented that 9 cops had misused their power.

Calling for Arnab's immediate release, he urged Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the state government to apologise to the nation. He warned that the matter will be escalated to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari if justice is not done. According to the BJP MLA, the arrest was a plot by the state government to settle scores with Arnab as the latter has been repeatedly exposing its failures. Moreover, he alleged that the Maharashtra government had pressurized the cops to act in such a high-handed manner.

The shocking arrest of Arnab

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Speaking to the media outside the Alibag court, Arnab Goswami revealed that Pradeep Patil, encounter specialist Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen assaulted him at his residence. He recalled that they surrounded him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

