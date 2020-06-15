Kolkata Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing 2 Kids Off A Residential Building

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly throwing two children, aged two and six, from the fourth floor of a residential building at the Burrabazar area in Kolkata. The two-year-old child was declared brought dead at a hospital while the other was being treated. The primary investigation reveals that the inhuman act was committed by the man as the kids were playing in a common area.

"At about 6'o clock, information came that two children fell down or thrown from the 4th floor. They were rushed to a local hospital, where the 2-year-old kid was reportedly declared brought dead." said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

Locals, as well as family members, alleged that 55-year-old Shiv Kumar Gupta had thrown the boys from the roof for murdering them. Police reached the spot and detained Gupta.

Strong legal action initiated

"An incident of alleged throwing of 2 children from 4th floor by a neighbour reported at Burrabazar PS. Accused already arrested. DD Homicide Section is at the spot. Strong legal action being initiated. The guilty will not be spared." also tweeted Kolkata Police.

"Preliminary enquiry so far revealed that 15 days back some dispute occurred between father of deceased kid and the arrested person, Shiv Kumar Gupta. He is being interrogated. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprit. Homicide Detective Department is working on the spot," said the senior Kolkata Police officer.

The incident is being seen as horrendous one by many psychologists, as such kind of incident has not taken place in the city in the past few years.

