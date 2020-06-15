BJP MP Saumitra Khan Arrested By Kolkata Police Over 'unlawful Assembly'

BJP Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan and other party workers have been arrested after they staged a protest in Kolkata's Phoolbagan area over the issue of dead body disposal of COVID-19 patients by the state authorities. The Bishnupur MP was arrested by the police for "unlawful assembly" as they did not have the permission to assemble for any demonstration.

Hundreds of BJP party workers were dragged by the police to be boarded on their vehicles and taken to the police station. Taking to Twitter, Saumitra Khan slammed the Kolkata Police for their crackdown and asked them to not work for the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

"Can't we protest @Kolkatapolice? Don't just listen and work for the Trinamool. Work for the people. Long live the BJP," the leader said along with sharing photos of his fellow party workers in the area.

READ | COVID-19:Bengal Guv Urges Public Apology From Mamata Over Improper Disposal Of Dead Bodies

READ | In Bengal BJP's Fight Against School Fee Hikes, Covid Social Distancing Takes A Back Seat

Governor reacts

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar launched a scathing attack on TMC over videos reportedly showing insensitive disposal of dead bodies and launched a scathing attack on the state government for the apathy shown towards COVID victims.

The Governor expressed shock in the treatment meted out to the dead bodies, pointing out that a dead body was given the highest respect. Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the state government, instead of resolving the issues, had resorted to using the police as a tool to silence those who 'unearthed' the horror.

(Photo: Twitter/@KhanSaumitra)

READ | West Bengal Governor Seeks Detailed Report Over Improper Disposal Of COVID Dead Bodies

READ | Bengali Students Stuck In Russia Contact Actor-MP Dev, Seek Help To Return Home