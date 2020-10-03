NCB Seeks Kshitij Prasad's Custody Extension, Says Producer's Answers 'unsatisfactory'

As the judicial custody of executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the Bollywood-drug probe comes to an end, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday issued a statement regarding the former’s interrogation.

The central agency said, Kshitij, who was formerly associated with a top banner, cooperated during the investigation, but gave unsatisfactory answers to the NCB. As his custody is set to complete soon, the NCB is now set to seek an extension of his remand. They have taken him for his medical and will present him before the court.

Last week, Republic Media Network had learnt that influential persons including bureaucrats and politicians were pressurising the NCB following the arrest of Kshitij Prasad. As per sources, NCB was shocked at Kshitij's reach and the pressure put on the agency after his arrest. Kshitij was arrested on September 26 and was remanded to NCB custody till October 3.

Lawyer claims statement taken 'under pressure'

Meanwhile, Kshitij Ravi Prasad's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who also happens to be Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, has told the court that the accused was 'harassed and blackmailed' to give a statement. He was also subjected to third-degree and ill-treatment, the lawyer alleged. As per Prasad's note to the court, he "unwillingly signed the statement after nearly 50 hours of interrogation, humiliation and torment".

However, the NCB slammed the reports of manhandling Kshitij and claimed that it has been purportedly released by advocate Satish Maneshinde.

Marijuana and small amounts of weed were seized from Kshitij’s place during raids at his house following which he was picked by the NCB for interrogation. He was named during the interrogation of alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

As per sources, Kshitij Ravi Prasad named two Bollywood celebrities and two producers during his questioning. The NCB found his chats with drug peddlers Ankush Arneja, Anuj Keswani, and Karamjeet, where he sought hash and MDMA. Ankush Arneja has also been arrested by the NCB. During questioning, he also stated that he 'occasionally' consumed only marijuana, but no hard drugs, sources had said.

