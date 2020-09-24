NCB Raids Rakul Preet's Home After Alleged 'attempt To Misguide' & Her Joining Probe Late

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to crack down on the drug link in Bollywood, several top personalities from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor had been summoned for investigation. However, actress Rakul Preet on Thursday denied receiving summons from the central agency and did not turn up for interrogation.

“Rakul Preet Singh has not received the alleged summons either at her Mumbai or Hyderabad residence so far,” read an official statement from her team.

The statement issued by the ‘Yaariyan’ actor, however, turned out to be false as the NCB's KPS Malhotra revealed that Rakul Preet Singh was indeed summoned for questioning but she failed to respond to the same.

“Summons were issued Rakul Preet and she was contacted through various platforms including her phone but she was not available. There has been no response so far from her,” KPS Malhotra said on Thursday.

The NCB resent her summons, stating that Rakul Preet had 'attempted to misguide', in order to buy time and said that an Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) would be forthcoming if she didn't cooperate. Subsequent to this, Rakul Preet's team confirmed having received the summons and said she would be joining on Friday, one day later than she was supposed to.

Now, in the latest development, Rakul Preet Singh's home in Mumbai has been raided by NCB sleuths.

Abigail Pande summoned again

Besides the five names, television actress Abigail Pande who was interrogated by the agency on Wednesday has been summoned again on Thursday. Pande and her husband, actor Sanam Johar were questioned after their alleged connection with drug peddler Anuj Keswani came to light. The NCB also conducted a raid at their residence in Juhu to seize drugs, and found 'charas' as per sources.

After carrying out searches at the couple’s residence, the agency officials have now conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai. Presently, raids are underway in several areas of Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to join the probe

Deepika Padukone, whose name cropped up in alleged Whatsapp chats from October 2017, has been asked to appear before the NCB on Friday, September 25. Deepika's interrogation will be followed by Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday, September 26.

Deepika was served a summons by the agency over a phone call as she was in Goa for a shoot. The NCB officials personally visited the residence of Shraddha and Sara to hand over summons in the drug-related probe. Simone, and others were also summoned over a phone call.

