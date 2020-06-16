Steve Smith Picks Ravindra Jadeja As Best Fielder Right Now; IPL As Favourite Tournament

Australia's batting maestro Steve Smith picked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder in the game at the moment as he responded to fans' queries on social media. The former Australian skipper revealed that the Indian Premier League was his favourite tournament as it involved tough competition. Steve Smith took on a few other questions including queries pertaining to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, India's upcoming tour to Australia and more.

Smith picks Jadeja, IPL as favourites

Responding to a fan's query on who was the best fielder according to him, Steve Smith picked the lightning-fast Ravindra Jadeja as the best in the business at the moment. Asked about his favourite tournament, the Australian batting legend said that he was excited to play the IPL as it involved playing with and against the best players in the world. The former Australian skipper referred to Captain Cool MS Dhoni as a legend while he labelled Indian skipper Virat Kohli as a 'freak' when it came to his batting ability.

Steve Smith picks KL Rahul as the player who has impressed him the most

The right-hander was once again involved in a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram where he answered several questions ranging from his personal to professional life. Steve Smith was asked about the Indian player who has impressed him the most. While many would have thought Steve Smith would go for his perceived batting 'rival' Virat Kohli, he took KL Rahul's name instead. Steve Smith praised the Kings XI Punjab captain and said that KL Rahul is a very good player.

Steve Smith names Mohammad Amir as the most skilful bowler he has faced

Steve Smith averages a staggering 62.84 in Test match cricket which is the highest among the current cricketers. Bowlers all over the world find it difficult to dismiss Steve Smith. In his illustrious career so far, Steve Smith has faced the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah etc. But Steve Smith considers Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir as the bowler who he finds difficult to face.

