Rahul Gandhi Attacks Gujarat For Highest COVID Mortality; Compares With Cong-ruled States

While sharing statistics pertaining to COVID mortality rates in states across India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP-led Gujarat Government for having the highest mortality rate in the country saying that their 'Gujarat model was exposed'. According to the data shared by the Congress MP which is sourced from a British publication, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Gujarat ranks the highest at 6.25 per cent which is nearly double the national death rate.

The other 6 states with the highest mortality rates are--- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Puducherry, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. It is important to know that all 6 are ruled by the Congress party either with the full majority or in coalition. Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had distanced his party from the Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis highlighting that there was a difference between 'running' and 'supporting a government'.

Concerns have been raised regarding to the high death toll in Gujarat which has been the fourth worst-hit state with a total of 23,544 cases and 1,477 deaths. Ahemdabad has been particularly hard hit cities during the pandemic with a total of 17,000 cases. About 10 of 11 zones in Ahmedabad's old city are containment zones, all extremely populated.

Earlier the Gujarat High Court had also expressed concern at the alarming number of deaths in Ahmedabad hospitals. According to the Gujarat Government, more than 80% of those who had died suffered from comorbidities, or other ailments, which made them more vulnerable. Out of the 23,544, about 16,325 have already recovered from the virus.

