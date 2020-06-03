LAC Stand-off: Armies Of India And China To Hold Lt Gen Level Talks On June 6

Amid prevailing border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, sources have revealed that the two countries will hold Lieutenant General level talks on June 6. This comes after a series of ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two countries and is said to be centred around China's massive military buildup along the LAC. Indian Army sources have said that the Leh-based 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart to resolve the matter. The last level of diplomatic talks was held between divisional commanders of India and China on Tuesday morning.

"There have been more than 10 round of talks held already between the two sides. On Tuesday also, officers from both sides held talks to resolve the crisis," Army sources said.

Army sources have reported that they have not been able to make much headway during these diplomatic talks as both sides continue to hold ground positions. The People's Liberation Army has brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector and in some areas, they are said to be pushing for deeper incursions into Indian territory. The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

While de-escalation talks are going on with China, Union Home Minister on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance. "Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow diluting India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)