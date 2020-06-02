Amid Border Tensions, Indian & Chinese Brigade Commanders Hold High-level meet In Ladakh

In a significant development, divisional commander level talks between India and China took place on Tuesday morning in Ladakh, in an attempt to ease border tensions. Already, diplomatic talks are on between India and China to ensure that the issue is settled peacefully.

Earlier, speaking with Republic TV on this development, strategic affairs expert Sushant Sareen remarked that both sides were speaking in a calm voice. According to him, such tensions emerged routinely as the LAC is not well-defined. He reasoned that neither of the two nations wanted to engage in any kind of clash with each other.

This is the second talk between the two nations after the first one was inconclusive. India has maintained its ground, while they have also maintained that there has been no permanent incursion. Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi visited Leh base of 14 corps HQ to oversee these talks and to review the preparation, which effectively means that the process will continue.

READ: 'Using American military against Americans': Joe Biden slams Trump over walk to St John's

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 198,706 on Day 2 of Unlock 1; 48.07% patients recovered

India-China faceoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

READ: Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with US Defence Minister

READ: Trump blames China for over 100,000 deaths in US, resounds national interest motto