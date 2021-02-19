Lalu Prasad Yadav Bail Plea Rejected By Jharkhand HC; RJD Supremo To Remain In Dumka Jail

In a massive setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand High Court on Friday, rejected his bail plea in the fodder scam. Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar had sought bail in the remaining fodder case citing Yadav's worsening health condition - highlighting that he was suffering from 16 diseases and the fact that the ex-Bihar CM has served over half of the 14-year jail term awarded to him. Lalu was admitted to RIMS after he complained of experiencing breathing issues, where his condition remains stable. A fresh plea will be filed by Lalu Yadav's counsel seeking bail.

Tejashwi meets father Lalu Yadav at RIMS Hospital; claims 'His kidney function is at 25%'

Lalu Yadav's legal battle

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

Jharkhand HC defers Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to February in Fodder scam

Lalu's health deteriorates

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after experiencing breathlessness. The hospital confirmed that he has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable. The ex-Bihar CM's family - daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, and their mother Rabri Devi visited him at RIMS.

Previously, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. Later, the Jharkhand prisons department said that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement. The Jharkhand High Court also pulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward last year without consulting higher authorities.

Moreover, Lalu Yadav's elder son - Tej Pratap has said that 50,000 'Azadi Patras' will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting to release his father from jail. Later, created a scene at the party's Patna office, miffed at not being received by RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. He added that Jagdanand Singh has not started writing 'letters to President Kovind demanding Lalu Yadav's release' - an initiative started by Tej Pratap. His sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap had boasted that 'Lalu Yadav will be released before Tejashwi becomes CM' in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

Tej Pratap fumes on not being received at RJD office by state prez; Jagdanand Singh denies

Tej Pratap Yadav refutes forming a new party, says 'will forever be RJD leader'