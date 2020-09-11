Lalu Yadav's Bail Hearing In Fodder Scam Set On Oct 9; Lawyer Says 'He Will Be Out Soon'

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Ranchi High Court on Friday, has deferred ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in one of the fodder scam cases to October 9. Yadav's counsel Prabhat Kumar appeared confident remarking, "On October 9 bail will be granted". The case in th hearing was related to the illegal withdrawal of govt funds from the Chaibasa treasury in the fodder scam. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others.

Jharkhand High Court defers for 9th October, the hearing in former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in one of the cases related to fodder scam. — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

In his plea, Lalu's counsel has argued for bail pointing out that the RJD chief has completed half of his 14-year sentence in jail. Inspite of receiving bail in this case, the ex-Cm will remain in jail at least till November as his bail hearing in yet another fodder scam case is pending in Dumka, as per reports. In that bail plea, Lalu's counsel has maintained that the 72-year-old's health is deteriorating and hence must be granted bail. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports - hinting at his release from jail in November, maybe prior to Bihar polls.

In a massive blow for the RJD, ex-party VP Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who was former Minister for Rural Development and conceptualized the MNREGA scheme - resigned from RJD saying, "I have been with the party since the demise of Karpuri Thakur but now I am quitting. Thanking party workers for their love and support, he said that they should 'forgive him for he is leaving the party now'. The 74-year-old RJD leader has been very vocal bout the lack of leadership in RJD in the absence of Lalu. Party chief - Lalu Yadav has written to his aide stating 'You are not going anywhere'.

Recently, sources told Republic World that senior JD(U) leaders are in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi'. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic in October-November, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls.

