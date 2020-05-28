Legal Notice Sent To Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Over Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna

A legal notice has been sent to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asking for clarification on Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Yojna, a scheme which was announced by the state government for giving ease in loans to the economically backward classes.

Right after the 20 Lakh crore package was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of Gujarat also announced the initiative with the intention of providing relief to the working-class population of labourers, fruit vegetable vendors and other classes who carry out odd jobs. The highlight of the initiative was that the applicants would not have to file a lot of paperwork and the loan will be given on the basis of one application.

However, now a legal notice sent to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani by a group of Surat-based activists, stating that the applicants are facing a lot of issues in applying for the loan and are also unable to do so since the banks where they are applying are asking for documents which they don't have.

"The banks are asking salary slips. These are contract labourers, diamond workers, or textile workers who are most of the times paid in cash. The owners of the factory where they work have never issued them salary slips. These documents are being asked for by the bank. In such a case, not only that the government will not issue the funds as loans to these applicants, but that money will also be used for corruption. We have given the Government of Gujarat seven days to respond," said Sanjay Ezawa, the activist who has sent the notice.

