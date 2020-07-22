POLYCET AP 2020: Application Date For Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Exam Extended Till July 27

AP POLYCET 2020 exam has now extended the last date to apply for the Common entrance test by 5 days. Students interested to apply for the entrance can still apply till July 27th now. Reportedly, State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh will announce the exam dates for AP POLYCET 2020 later.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier stated that the competitive exams which were slated for July have been postponed to be conducted in September 2020. However, the exact dates will be announced later. Read on to know about how to apply for the CET to get admission into various colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET application last date extended

POLYCET refers to the Polytechnic common entrance test that is conducted by the state board of technical education and training, Amravati. The POLYCET AP is conducted each year for admitting students into the Diploma level Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology programs that are conducted in the various colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The application process had started on March 16th. Candidates can apply for the competitive exam by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in

Image courtesy: POLYCET AP website

Steps to apply for POLYCET AP 2020

Visit the official website at https://polycetap.nic.in/Default.aspx

Fill details in the POLYCET 2020 application form

Upload photo and signature.

Pay AP POLYCET application fee.

Submit the application and save the acknowledgement copy for future reference.

AP CET and school exam updates

SRM Institute of Science and Technology is one of the universities which had cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam for B.Tech admissions 2020. The exam was earlier slated to be conducted in 127 Indian cities and five overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. The B.Tech admissions in the SRM University will hereby be based on plus-two intermediate marks aka 12th board marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.

The Andhra Pradesh government also declared to cancel all Common Entrance Tests (CET) that were scheduled for July and upcoming days. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had cancelled all the competitive exams like EAMCET, ICET, PGCET, LawCET, EdCET etc. which availed students admission into various professional and higher education courses.

The exam for AP SSC board aka Andhra Pradesh 10th board exams are now cancelled as well. The students are now declared passed and there will be no SSC exams for this session in Andhra Pradesh.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock