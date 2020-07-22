POLYCET AP 2020: Application Date For Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Exam Extended Till July 27

Quick links:
AP POLYCET 2020 exam has now extended the last date to apply for the Common entrance test by 5 days. Students interested to apply for the entrance can still apply till July 27th now. Reportedly, State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh will announce the exam dates for AP POLYCET 2020 later.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier stated that the competitive exams which were slated for July have been postponed to be conducted in September 2020. However, the exact dates will be announced later. Read on to know about how to apply for the CET to get admission into various colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
ALSO READ| NBE Recruitment 2020: Candidates Can Apply For 90 Posts By July 31
POLYCET refers to the Polytechnic common entrance test that is conducted by the state board of technical education and training, Amravati. The POLYCET AP is conducted each year for admitting students into the Diploma level Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology programs that are conducted in the various colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The application process had started on March 16th. Candidates can apply for the competitive exam by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in
Image courtesy: POLYCET AP website
ALSO READ| Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam: AP Cancels Class 10 Exam, All Students Declared Passed
ALSO READ| Jagan's Andhra Pradesh Govt Plans To Reopen Schools From Sept 5; Eyes Education Reform
ALSO READ| TS CET 2020: ICET, EAMCET, POLYCET And Other Common Entrance Tests Postponed In Telangana
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock