Lucknow: Son Of Former BSP MLA Arrested For Murder Of 23-year-old Engineering Student

Law & Order

On Friday, the son of former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA was arrested for the alleged murder of a young engineering student in Lucknow

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lucknow

On Friday, the son of a former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA was arrested for the alleged murder of a young engineering student in Luckow. Aman Bahadur who is the son of Ex-BSP MLA Samar Bahadur was arrested for the murder of a twenty-three-year-old outside an apartment building in Lucknow.

Read: Congress, RLSP & VIP 'Bihar Mahagathbandhan' meets Prashant Kishor; RJD not invited

According to the police, the victim who is identified as Prashant Singh, 23, was brutally murdered in front of an apartment building in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Thursday afternoon. The entire incident is reported to have been caught on the CCTV camera installed in the premises.

Read: Bellari Accident: Stung cop points to 'Golmaal' in VVIP probe, claims 'CM, HM influence'

Murder over verbal spat between the two

The police have also reported that there is another accused in the case. Currently, the police are said to be conducting raids to nab the other accused.

The matter was brought to light after the friend of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on Thursday. The murder is said to have happened over an alleged verbal altercation between the victim Prashant Singh and the former MLA's son Aman Bahadur during a party that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday. The murder of Prashant followed soon after on Thursday evening. 

Read: CONFRONTED: Republic chases down VVIP brat Nalapad after stung cop exposes crash coverup

(With Agency Inputs)

