Congress, RLSP & VIP 'Bihar Mahagathbandhan' Meets Prashant Kishor; RJD Not Invited

In what is being seen as a preparation for Bihar elections, Mahagathbandhan parties have met the former JDU leader Prashant Kishor. As per sources, Kishor on Thursday had a meeting with Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD was not called for the meeting, as per sources. Kushwaha also confirmed Republic TV about the meeting.

The meeting comes days after Kishor's expulsion from the ruling JDU and his announcement of the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign. In a scathing attack on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor asked why is he in alliance with the 'Godse supporters' and why is he taking orders from 'those in Gujarat'. While he agreed that there has been development in the state under Nitish Kumar, he said that the rate has slowed down over the years.

He was expelled from JDU after he targeted the NDA over the amended citizenship law, taking directly on former BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and indulging in a war-of-words with deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi.

Sahni, Kushwaha backs Kishor

Soon after Kishor launched his campaign, Kushwaha, earlier an NDA partner, supported his stance against Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter, he said, that Kishor has expressed the feelings of the youth in Bihar. He supported Kishor saying that his strategy will help Bihar and a "change will come". VIP chief Mukesh Sahni also took to Twitter and asked Nitish if he has a model for Bihar's development. He backed Kishor saying that his strategy will take Bihar to a bright future.

PK ने समस्त बिहार वासियों खासकर युवाओं की भवनाओं को व्यक्त किया है। बिहार अब पीछे नहीं, भविष्य की ओर प्रस्थान करने का आकांक्षी है। जाहिर है नीतीश कुमार ने 15 वर्षों में बिहार को पूर्ण रूप से निराश कर दिया है। अतएव PK की रणनीति बिहार में बदलाव का वाहक बनेगा। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraRLSP) February 18, 2020

After Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in June 2013, Kushwaha, who had also served as Union Minister in the BJP government, joined Mahagathbandhan on December 20, 2018. Sahni, also a part of BJP had in 2015 assembly polls had accompanied the then party chief Amit Shah to 41 of his 47 campaign rallies. Popularly known as “son of Mallah”, or boatman, Sahni has a support of the Nishad community, which is generally considered supporters of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On December 23, 2018, months ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Sahni joined the Mahagathbandhan. However, the Mahagathbandhan was unable to garner support for itself, in the absence of a prominent face. The NDA won 39 seats out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.