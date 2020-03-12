'Congress Needs To Introspect', Says Goa Deputy CM On Scindia Joining BJP 

A day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Goa Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar advised the Congress party to do 'Chintan,' (introspect) as to why its leaders are quitting the party.

While interacting with reporters in Goa, Kavlekar spoke about him quitting Congress in 2019 because he saw no scope in the party. "This is what is happening everywhere, we also did the same months ago. No one sees a proper future in the party; no one listens to anyone there. That is why the exodus is happening," said the minister.

"Something is lacking in Congress. If it stays the same, then the remaining people may also leave soon. The party should rectify it; the party should do 'Chintan,' as to why this is happening. Madhya Pradesh will also eventually come to the BJP as Karnataka has already come to us. More states could also see a similar turn of events. It is happening on its own, the BJP is not behind it," he added.

READ | Karti Chidambaram questions Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

READ | Congress' Nagma says 'many will follow' as Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; addresses Pilot

Scindia resigns from Congress

Earlier on March 10, the former Guna MP had formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

READ | Shiv Sena warns Congress of Scindia-esque repeat in Rajasthan between CM Gehlot and Pilot

READ | "Gone out of hand": Amul takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi as Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

(With inputs from ANI)