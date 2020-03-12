Congress' Tariq Anwar Laments Scindia Exit, Says Immoral To Leave Party During Tough Times

After senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP citing a range of issues, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that he should have voiced out those issues when the party was in power and people would have believed him then, but leaving the party during tough times is not acceptable.

Speaking with ANI, Anwar said, "If Jyotiraditya would have talked about the issues he had with Congress when the party was in power, people would have believed him but today Congress is going through a critical situation. Leaving the party's side at this time and accusing its leadership is not acceptable."

"I think this is not good on the moral grounds. If there were any differences or he had any issue with the leadership so he should have talked about it before the working committee. He was a member of the working committee and he had very good relations with Rahul Gandhi. He would have said all these things personally too," he added.

Anwar also justified Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's "opportunist" remark on Scindia for switching his allegiance, stating that the decision will do no good for his future.

"Ashok Gehlot Ji is absolutely right that one should not be this greedy in politics and especially when the party is in the opposition and is struggling. Even his father Madhavrao Scindia used to oppose BJP. He (Jyotiraditya) was there in Congress for 18 years and he was given due respect. I believe that the step taken by Scindia will not do any good for his future," he said.

Appealing to the rebel MLAs, Anwar said that the MLAs should understand that they have been associated with the ideologies of Congress family. "If they go to BJP, even Jyotiraditya Scindia for that matter, they will not get the respect in BJP as there will be a clash of thought process always and priority is always given there to Sangh people. Anybody going from Congress will not get that respect and place which they deserve," said Anwar.

