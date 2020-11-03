BCCI's Logo Blocked By BCCI? Twitter Handle Alleges Copyright Infringement; Netizens React

In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, the Twitter profile picture of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had its logo removed and replaced with an image which states "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." This has left the netizens confused whether the apex cricketing body's logo was subjected to any copyright violation or it is a promotional act, or something else.

Netizens react:

Many Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the development by posting screenshots of the BCCI's Twitter handle while many of them are celebrating because of BCCI's own practice of striking down its videos uploaded by netizens on social media platforms. "BCCI is getting a taste of its own medicine," a Twitter user quipped. Some users are also wondering if BCCI's account is "hacked".

BCCI's profile picture 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ocBTWwfo6X — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) November 3, 2020

Lmao Bcci copyrighted by themselves?🤣🤣 That too on an image pic.twitter.com/pgLeKKgSyD — Priyansh (@Pricd05) November 3, 2020

BCCI 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D4UkwoGzQ9 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 3, 2020

BCCI😂😂😂... "Getting a taste of your own medicine" pic.twitter.com/NnT0yy3rlu — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) November 3, 2020

Jio named title sponsor of Women's T20 Challenge

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge, to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9. There were serious doubts over the exhibition games being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic until BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed in August that it will be played alongside the IPL play-offs like usual.

"We hope the Jio Women's T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement. Three teams -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers -- will play each other once to decide the finalists on November 9, a day before the IPL final.

