BCCI's Logo Blocked By BCCI? Twitter Handle Alleges Copyright Infringement; Netizens React

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, the Twitter profile picture of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had its logo removed and replaced with an image which states "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." This has left the netizens confused whether the apex cricketing body's logo was subjected to any copyright violation or it is a promotional act, or something else.
Many Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the development by posting screenshots of the BCCI's Twitter handle while many of them are celebrating because of BCCI's own practice of striking down its videos uploaded by netizens on social media platforms. "BCCI is getting a taste of its own medicine," a Twitter user quipped. Some users are also wondering if BCCI's account is "hacked".
READ | Cricket in Olympics to become reality? ICC ramps up demand despite past BCCI opposition
READ | BCCI to name kit sponsor for Australia tour, 3-year deal signed at lesser value than Nike?
BCCI's profile picture 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ocBTWwfo6X— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) November 3, 2020
Lmao Bcci copyrighted by themselves?🤣🤣 That too on an image pic.twitter.com/pgLeKKgSyD— Priyansh (@Pricd05) November 3, 2020
New profile picture of @BCCI. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AYIwSxMpdn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2020
BCCI 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D4UkwoGzQ9— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 3, 2020
New DP of @BCCI 😂😂😂— dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) November 3, 2020
Account hacked? pic.twitter.com/SIfKcY3f8B
BCCI😂😂😂... "Getting a taste of your own medicine" pic.twitter.com/NnT0yy3rlu— Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) November 3, 2020
Don't know what happened to bcci dp 🙆♂️🤷♂️@BCCI #bccidp— Balaji Gonthina (@BalajiGonthina) November 3, 2020
#MIvsSRH #IPL2020 #Cricket #bcci #viratkohli #Rohitsharma #SRHvMI #SRH #mi #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/2xbnFo2eox
Meanwhile, the BCCI on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge, to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9. There were serious doubts over the exhibition games being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic until BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed in August that it will be played alongside the IPL play-offs like usual.
"We hope the Jio Women's T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement. Three teams -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers -- will play each other once to decide the finalists on November 9, a day before the IPL final.
READ | BCCI to assess Rohit Sharma's fitness on Sunday, likely to decide on Team India inclusion
READ | MS Dhoni honoured by BCCI after India's squad selection for Australia tour; see picture
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Ricky Ponting to coach Australia's Dream11 IPL stars in Sydney before India series
10 mins ago
Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli for dropping Aaron Finch after loss to Delhi: Watch
13 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata fans heavily trolled for relying on Mumbai to beat Hyderabad
14 mins ago
Rohit Sharma names best-ever Mumbai memory in Dream11 IPL; watch video
14 mins ago
Women's Big Bash Strikers vs Stars live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
19 mins ago
Shane Watson officially retires, fans pay tribute to Chennai star with best-ever moments
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points