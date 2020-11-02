BCCI To Name Kit Sponsor For Australia Tour, 3-year Deal Signed At Lesser Value Than Nike?

The Men in Blue are all set to embark on a tour Down Under next month for the India vs Australia 2020 series, which will mark the return of international cricket for Virat Kohli and his men. Team India last played international cricket against South Africa in March, with the series postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has seen massive financial implications due to the lack of fans and sporting action, which has made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bear the brunt of it.

India vs Australia 2020: BCCI finds kit sponsor at 'reduced value' after Covid-19 pandemic

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Sourav Ganguly-led board has finally signed a contract for a new kit sponsor ahead of the team's tour to Australia. Former kit sponsor Nike had earlier requested the BCCI to extend its current contract at a reduced rate. The board subsequently refused and Nike decided against renewing their contract despite their 14-year association with the team. The BCCI subsequently floated a tender, but received no responses despite reports of interest from sportswear giants Puma and Adidas.

A source told Hindustan Times that the announcement of the new three-year kit sponsorship deal will be done soon. The Men in Blue are expected to board a flight to Australia on November 12, so one can expect an official announcement before they travel Down Under. The new contract will also see a reduction in values, in comparison to the previous contract with Nike.

The BCCI had set a base price of ₹65 lakh per match, a 25 per cent decrease from the previous deal. The new contract also includes a royalty fee fo ₹24 crore as merchandising rights. The Nike deal saw BCCI bag ₹87 lakh per match, while the royalty was set at ₹30 crore.

Speaking to ANI, an apex council member confirmed that the new deal was signed with MPL. MPL already has ties with Team India skipper Virat Kohli, having signed him as their brand ambassador last year. KL Rahul is also one of the ambassadors of the mobile e-Sports platform. MPL is also one of the many sponsors in the Dream11 IPL 2020, and the new deal with BCCI will mark their first major international cricket venture.

Team India will begin their tour Down Under, with a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I showdown and then the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is scheduled to start on November 27, and will mark the Men in Blue's first forays into international cricket after the COVID-19 lockdown.

(Image Courtesy: Team India Instagram)

