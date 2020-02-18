Madras HC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Ban On Anti-CAA Protests In Chennai On February 19

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to hear a plea seeking a ban on an anti-CAA protest march called by various Muslim organisations in Chennai on February 19. The court refused to take the case as an urgent matter and said the police would monitor any law and order issues during the rally.

The petition did not list up today and the petitioner appeared before the bench of Justice Sathya Narayanan and Justice Hemalatha to take up the case as soon as possible. The judges said that the case would be taken up for a hearing when it comes to the list.

READ | "They Didn't Have Permission": TN CM Defends Police Action Against Anti-CAA Protesters

Police resort to lathi-charge

Amid the protests against the amended citizenship laws, the police had detained over 100 protesters after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai on the evening of February 14. The protest turned violent when the protesters clashed with the police. Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. Further, the protesters have accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. The protesters were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protests.

READ | DMK's Stalin And Kanimozhi Call For Probe In Police Violence Against Anti-CAA Protesters

SC's decision on Shaheen Bagh protest

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Monday appointed advocate Sanjay Hegde as an interlocutor to talk to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and try to persuade them on shifting the protest site, while hearing petitions seeking clearance of the Kalindi Kunj road which has remained blocked for over 60 days on account of the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Moreover, the apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such. While Hegde has suggested Justice Kurian Joseph to aide him in the mediation, the court has appointed advocate Sadhna Ramakrishnan as the second interlocutor. The next hearing will be held on Monday.

READ | Supreme Court's CAA Hearing LIVE: Top Court Hears Petitions Challenging Citizenship Act

READ | Salman Khurshid Lauds SC's Decision On Shaheen Bagh Protests; Pitches For Dialogue

(with agencies input)