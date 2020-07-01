Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: CB-CID File Murder Charges Against Two Cops As CBI Takes Over

In a major development, Tamil Nadu CB-CID which is investigating the Tuticorin custodial deaths, has charged sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh with murder, as per sources. The two FIRs filed against the police have been amended to charge the two accused under Indian Penal Code section 302. Sources add that while SI Raghu Ganesh has been remanded to custody, several search parties are currently on the lookout to arrest the remaining accused.

While 12 special teams of the state CB-CID is currently all investigating all angles in the case, the state has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI). On Tuesday, Thuthukudi ASP Kumar and Sathankulam DSP Prathaban have been put on waitlist, while Constable Maharajan has been suspended after Kovilpatti Magistrate complained that the district police were actively preventing into his investigation. This comes shortly after 4 police officers - including sub-inspectors and constables who were on duty were transferred and Sathankulam police station Inspector Sridhar was suspended by police.

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19. On the other hand, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage outside father-son duo - Jayaraj and Bennicks's mobile shop in Tuticorin from the day they were arrested - June 19. The CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. DMK has slammed the police and demanded murder charges to be slapped against the offending officers.