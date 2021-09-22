Mahant Giri's Death Case: Accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

In the latest development in the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, prime accused Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir' chief priest Aadya Tiwari on Wednesday were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Both Aadya Tiwari and Anand Giri were named in the suicide note that was found by the UP Police after the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri. The Police had detained Anand Giri along with two other persons from Haridwar minutes after he spoke to Republic TV on Monday.

Speaking to Republic, Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, the counsel of Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari called his clients innocent and informed them that they would be moving bail application. Sudhir also claimed that the suicide note of Narendra Giri was allegedly fake.

Before presenting the accused before the court, the Uttar Pradesh Police grilled prime accused Anand Giri for 12 hours. As per sources, Anand Giri was shown the 8-page suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri in which he has been reportedly named. In his suicide note, the Mahant had suggested that he was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple and had named Anand Giri as the cause of his death.

Mahant Narendra Giri suicide note

In the alleged suicide letter, Mahant Narendra Giri wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life. The alleged suicide note also mentioned the names of Aadya Tiwari, a senior priest of Hanuman temple, and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The note suggested that the Mahant was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple.

Following the revelations, an FIR was filed against Anand Giri under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj. The personal security guards of Mahant Narendra Giri are also under the radar of the UP SIT and they were also interrogated on Wednesday. Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in Baghambari Math on Monday evening. After lunch, the seer went to his room but did not responds to knocks on the doors or calls on his cell phone. When the door was opened, he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Mahant Narendra Giri's autopsy report

According to Republic TV sources, the autopsy report of the 72-year-old stated that there were no 'no antemortem injuries' on his body. The cause of his death has been listed as 'asphyxiation due to hanging'. The preliminary autopsy report has been handed to the SSP and CMO of Prayagraj. Details from the late seer's post mortem are still awaited. According to sources, authorities have also preserved the viscera for further investigation.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)