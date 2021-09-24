Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: Third Accused Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

In an important update, a court in Allahabad on Thursday sent another accused to 14-day judicial custody in the death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. While talking about the development, District Government Counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari informed that the bail plea of the third accused in the case, Sandeep Tiwari, was rejected during a hearing in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath. Earlier, prime accused Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir' chief priest Aadya Tiwari were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri death case | Accused Sandeep Tiwari sent to 14-day judicial custody — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2021

Further speaking on the case, the Government official informed that the counsel for Anand Giri and Aadya Prasad Tiwari submitted an application in the court, seeking police protection for them, on which the court said in view of the jail manual and other legal provisions, their security should be ensured. According to the court, till further orders, the three accused will be produced through video conferencing.

Mahant Narendra Giri's death case: Latest developments

With the access to last video from the site where the Mahanta had died, the Republic Media Network had reported that the fan in the seer's room was still switched on. Moreover, Narendra Giri's body was seen lying on the floor even as the police can be heard questioning those present at the site. Another crucial observation that has surfaced after the video emerged is that the nylon rope from which the seer's body was hanging was seen cut in three parts and a knife was also seen in the room. Following the development, the people were questioned why the police was not informed before taking the body down.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe

On Wednesday, September 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe after forming a high-level police team to investigate the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president. The UP Chief Minister had on the previous day formed a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prayagraj for the investigation. Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday, September 20.

(With PTI inputs)