After Marathi & Preamble, Uddhav To Make National Anthem Mandatory Before College Events

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Maharashtra government will soon make singing of national anthem mandatory ahead of all major events in colleges and universities in the state. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said that the state government will soon pass an order to this effect.

Speaking to the media Samant said, "An order will soon be passed mandating the singing of national anthem at the start of public programmes in colleges and universities of the State. There must be a feeling of nationalism and patriotism among students."

Samant also stated that many have sacrificed their lives for the nation and so it is necessary to play the national anthem to inculcate a feeling of patriotism in every student and to make them aware of the importance of these sacrifices. He also added that everyone should feel proud of their mother tongue and that the government is also mulling to instruct universities to have their name boards in Marathi.

Reciting preamble in schools

On January 22, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble of the Constitution during their morning assemblies. Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Speaking to the media she said, "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26. Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers."

Marathi language compulsory in all schools

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led State government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from Class 1 to Class 10. He further mentioned that the government will bring a bill in the next assembly session over this decision. This decision of the government comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10.

(with agency inputs)

(image: PTI)