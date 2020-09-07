Maharashtra Govt Submits Affidavit On Palghar Lynching, Opposes Transfer Of Case To CBI

In a big development, the Maharashtra government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court detailing the investigation in the Palghar mob lynching case. This development comes after an apex court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna passed an order on August 6 directing the state government to bring on record the details of the police probe. The SC was hearing the plea filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha who has sought a court-monitored or CBI investigation into the Palghar case.

In the affidavit, Assistant Inspector General of Police Vinayak Deshmukh stated that two charge sheets had been filed before a court in Dahanu against 126 accused persons. He also mentioned that Special IGP Konkan Range conducted a departmental inquiry against 18 police personnel prima facie found negligent in preventing the crime. While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period. He urged the bench to dismiss the petition with costs.

Here are parts of the affidavit:

What is the Palghar mob lynching case?

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This came in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum.

