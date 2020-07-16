Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Chargesheet Cites Rumour Of Kidnappers Dressing As Sadhus

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday, filed two chargesheets in the Palghar mob lynching case, in which two sadhus and their driver were lynched to death on April 16. Police have stated the two chargesheets comprising of 5000 pages and 6000 pages respectively are initial charge sheets, adding that the probe will continue. Republic TV sources have accessed the details of the chargesheets which mentions that the lynching was based on rumours and had no religious angle to it.

It says that testimonies of the witnesses recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the statements under Section 164 of the CrPC confirmed the same. Sources said that the chargesheet mentions the rumour was that kidnappers were roaming dressed as sadhus, cops and doctors. Cyber Evidences (CDR, Whatsapp Messages and Text Messages) have also been collected by the police.

The Police has refuted the role of any organisation or communal angle in the killings. It states that since sadhus were illegally travelling during lockdown, they took a shortcut. The police have also ruled out any conspiracy angle. It remains to be seen what the Police makes of its own action when the incident was taking place and whether or not there was a direct correlation to the murderous incident.

25 accused denied bail

Earlier on Wednesday, a sessions court rejected the bail plea of 25 accused persons in the Palghar mob lynching case. The accused had applied for bail on technical grounds which has been rejected by the Palghar District Court. The Centre has assured the saint community that it will not be a mere spectator in this serious scenario, but can only intervene if the state government consents or competent court orders to do so.

As per the statement of CID Pune, the team has examined 808 suspects and 118 witnesses to collect strong evidence against the accused. In all, 154 persons were arrested and 11 juveniles in conflict with the law, were detained and none of the accused has been released on bail so far.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly suspecting the victims to be thieves. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 156 people under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended and 35 police personnel transferred.

